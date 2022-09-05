A fire at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant prompted a shutdown of the last of its six nuclear units on Monday, said Ukraine’ nuclear agency Energoatom.

The incident was caused by Russian shelling, which became a near-daily occurrence at the plant site seized by the invader in the early days of invasion.

Russian shell damaged the last remaining power line connecting the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid.

Ongoing fighting at the area makes it virtually impossible to carry out repairs at the moment. During previous power line cuts the plant received backup from its diesel generators.

The shells come landing at the site for the last three days despite the presence of the IAEA monitors’ team.

It is the second incident of this sort – two weeks earlier, on August 25, Zaporizhhya was completed disconnected from the main power grid for the first time ever.