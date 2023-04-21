In an overnight drone attack, Russian troops hit infrastructure objects in Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that rescue teams are still eliminating the consequences of the strikes.

More than 150 rescuers and more than 30 pieces of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy drone strikes.

According to the preliminary information, the attacks did not cause any casualties.

The firefighters have already managed to extinguish fire in Vinnytsia region, but in Poltava region, the emergency employees are still fighting the fire.