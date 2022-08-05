On August 5 morning, the first caravan of cargo ships left the port of Chornomorsk. Three bulk carriers loaded with Ukrainian corn went to three countries of the world.

Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the ships are loaded with 57,000 of corn and are heading to Turkey, Great Britain and Ireland.

Kubrakov emphasized that he hopes for the observance of safety guarantees for ships departing from Ukrainian ports and that the export of food from Ukraine by sea will become stable again.

‘For this purpose, we plan to ensure the ports’ ability to handle more than 100 vessels per month. Our goal is the full operation of the ports in both directions. We receive applications from ship owners who are ready to enter our ports for loading and the first event is expected tomorrow. Our goal is to export 3 or more million tons of agricultural products every month from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny’, the minister wrote

He concluded that it is important not only for the economy of Ukraine, but also for the whole world. According to Kubrakov, the sooner Ukraine can export 20,000,000 tons of last year’s harvest and start exporting the new harvest, the faster the food situation in the world will stabilize.