Reports from occupied Mariupol point to what appears to be first acts of civil resistance and sabotage.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian-led Mariupol city council official Petro Andrushchenko gleefully recounted the two fresh cases attesting to such dynamics.

The first came on June 9 when a 5 vehicles of Russia’s emergency ministry were set ablase in a clear case of arson.

The second happened two days later, on June 11, when a worker of Russian emergency ministry was assaulted and stabbed with a knife in a crowd waiting for distribution of humanitarian supplies.

‘The city hasn’t given in to the occupation. By and by, the passive resistance is swithchin to its active phase. Just verified facts. I can’t give any further comments for the obvious reasons,’ said Andrushchenko.