After the heroic defense of Mariupol and Azovstal plant, one of the streets in Kyiv was renamed and is now called Azov Heroes Street.

Today, the first memorial plaque was opened in this street commemorating Azov regiment soldiers, former commander Maksym Zhorin said on Telegram.

‘The new history of the Ukrainian nation is being born right now’, he wrote. The commander is sure that the heroic deeds of Azov soldiers will be studied in schools by future generations.

‘We have the opportunity to live side by side with real heroes and honor their feat’, he added.

The officer also reminded that a big number of Azov heroes is still in Russian captivity.