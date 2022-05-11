The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has announced in a Facebook statement the first court trial on a war crime case.

The court will hear the case of Russian soldier Shyshymarin who killed an unarmed civilian in Sumy region on February 28.

The investigation has revealed that the perpetrator killed the 62-year-old resident of a village in Sumy region who was riding a bicycle past the invaders.

The case has already been sent to court and the war criminal now faces 10-15 years of imprisonment.