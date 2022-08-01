The defense ministry of Turkey said on Twitter that the first ship with grain cargo is to depart the port of Odesa on August 1.

Ukrayna limanlarından ilk gemi bugün saat 08.30’da hareket edecektir.#MSB pic.twitter.com/vi18ggoyAg — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 1, 2022

The ship is leaving Odesa under a guaranteed safe passage agreement for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The ship is loaded with grain and will head to Lebanon with more ships to follow.

The grain agreement was signed in July.