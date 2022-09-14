On Thursday, Ukrzaliznytsia state railway operator is going to renew connection between Kharkiv and liberated Balaklia.

‘Hromadske’ TV journalist Anastasia Stanko said on Twitter that the test run has already taken place today, and from tomorrow passenger transportation between Kharkiv and Balakilia will be restored.

She noted that the sappers have already secured the area for the landmines and the broken bridge on the way has been repaired.

Перший тестовий потяг прибув в Балаклію. Від завтра – можна буде вже залізницею дістатись до Харкова і назад. Один зруйнований міст по дорозі, міни (уже прибрали), російські позиції (уже покинуті) pic.twitter.com/q0zod2IMvJ — Nastya Stanko (@StankoNastya) September 14, 2022

The town of Balaklia was liberated from the Russian invaders on September 10 and is now returning to regular life.