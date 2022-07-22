On July 21, Russian invaders continued artillery shelling and air strikes in Donetsk region.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported five civilian casualties who were killed in the strikes targeting residential areas in Siversk, Marinka and Pavlivka.

He also reported at least ten locals wounded.

Since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine 637 civilians have been killed and 1641 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include the victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied areas.