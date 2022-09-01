Russian invaders continue their war crimes in Ukraine.

Five civilian residents have been killed and twelve wounded in Donetsk region over the last 24 hours, region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports.

Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Rozdolne, Pivnichne and Heorhiivka became the targets of massive artillery and air strikes.

According to the governor, 786 region residents have been killed and 1998 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-fledged war against Ukraine. These numbers do not include the casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, as it is impossible to assess them.