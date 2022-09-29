Following the reports that Russian Federation is going to annex the occupied Ukrainian territories on September 30, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko suggested five steps to withstand Putin’s aggressive plans.

Petro Poroshenko called the so-called illegal ‘referendums’ in the occupied territories a ‘farce’. He emphasized that there should be a joint response to this – the threat posed by the Kremlin regime requires unity.

The former president called the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as the first step.

The second step is accelerating the delivery of powerful Western weapons to Ukraine.

Three next steps include immediate start of Ukraine’s accession to NATO, introduction of strengthened ‘nuclear’ sanctions against the Russian Federation, and urgent convening of an extraordinary special session of the UN General Assembly aimed at the adoption of the Resolution on the expulsion of Russia from the UN and the organizations of its system.

Petro Poroshenko stressed that the time of hesitation is over and the time for actions has come. ‘The world shall show its unity and effectiveness’, he concluded.