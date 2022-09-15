In de-occupied Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, five teenagers were found in the locked basement, where they were held captive.

The teenagers were found by Ukraine’s border control officers who were checking the city liberated by the Ukrainian forces on September 10.

Three girls and a boy, aged 15-17, were detained by the Russian occupiers, interrogated, and spent a week in the basement.

The children are students and had to pass a ‘filtration’ procedure introduced by the occupiers.

Ukrainian law enforcement launched the investigation into the case.