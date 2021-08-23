The concert at National Opera and Ballet theater promoted as a charity event cost taxpayers over 3,5 million hryvnas.

A decorated tent put up for a promotion in Kyiv centre comes as the most expensive item of a charity event that was part of Flag Day celebrations.

The government contact for the event at National Opera and Ballet Theatre estimated at 3,5 million hryvnas was awarded to the company owned by Bohdan Tril bypassing tender procedures.

According to government contracts database ProZorro, the event organizers commissioned a decorated tent that alone cost Ukrainian taxpayers over 2 million hryvnas, while remaining 1.5 million hryvnas went on music, props and costumes.

Earlier reports showed that another 7 million hryvnas government contract for ‘Crimean Platform’ organization went to a businessman known for his questionable reputation.