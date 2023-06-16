In Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, the emergency teams continue the liquidation of the consequences of the flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka dam by Russian occupiers.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 30 towns and villages in Kherson region remain in the flooded area. 13 of them are in the Ukraine-controlled territories and 17 – in the areas temporarily occupied by Russia.

Rescuers carry out water pumping and deliver drinking water and food to the people in the flooded zone.

In Mykolaiv region, 35 houses and farmsteads are still flooded in Bashtanskyi district.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.

According to the estimates, the Kakhovka reservoir lost 72% of water.