Russian state media RIA Novosti revealed the video showing Ukaine’s 36th Separate Marine Brigade commander Serhiy Volynskyi exit from Azovstal steelworks, the last pocket of resistance of Ukrainian fighters in occupied Mariupol.

In the close-up video Volynskyi identifies himself explaining that ‘due to the military operations he happened to be at the Azovstal premises where he [and his fellow soldiers] gave themselves up’.

He added that there are no more Ukrainian troops left at the plant site as all his unit soldiers departed with him