With the mounting reports about forcible deportation of Ukrainian citizens, Ukraine’s foreign ministry has issued a statement regarding what to do in such a situation.

The ministry of foreign affairs calls on deported Ukrainians to report their location to the nearest Ukrainian embassy.

Diplomatic missions are instructed to provide the necessary advisory and consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

Embassy of Ukraine in Estonia tel .: +372 6015 835, +372 5887 4477 e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia tel .: +371 2923 9262, +371 6733 2956 e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus tel .: +375 25 603 11 84, +375 17 283 19 58;

+375 17 283 19 59 e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia tel .: +995 32 231 11 61, +995 32 231 14 54, +995 595 08 22 88 e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan tel .: +994 50 255 75 18, +994 50 255 75 05 e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Kazakhstan tel .: +7 71 7257 7025, +7 70 5755 6610 e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Finland tel .: +358 92 289 00 71, +358 92 289 00 72, +358 404719200 e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in China tel .: +86 10 6532 6783, +86 1370 1230 647 e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia tel .: +374 1025 6541, +374 7710 0273 e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Lithuania tel .: 370 5233 0782, +370 6555 0194 e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Poland tel .: +48 698 608 837 e-mail: [email protected]

Consulate of Ukraine in Gdansk tel .: +48 5834 606 90, +48 6076 543 33 e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey tel .: +90 539 550 98 98, +90 312 442 15 93, +90 312 442 16 58 e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]