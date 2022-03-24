The main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defense ministry reports that Ukrainians, who were forcibly relocated from the occupied territories, are sent to the ‘filtration’ camps with further deportation to Russia’s depressed areas.

‘Filtration’ camps have been established in the occupied territory of Ukraine’s Donetsk region and in Russia’s Rostov region.

Russian authorities take away Ukrainian identity documents and send Ukrainian citizens to remote depressed areas, including the isle of Sakhalin, with prohibition to leave the destination for at least two years.