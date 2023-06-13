The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the support of WhiteBIT, launched a chat-bot to help Ukrainians in different countries of the world.

As reported by the ministry, the chat-bot can simultaneously serve several users and provide advice on the most frequent questions: rules of entry to a foreign country, registration of temporary protection, social security, return to Ukraine, and consular services.

Its use facilitates the process of obtaining necessary information by citizens of Ukraine who were forced to leave for other countries due to the war, and significantly increases the scope and possibilities of receiving assistance.

The chat-bot will complement the activities of the call center, which started working in June last year. During this time, the call center received about 15,000 calls.

The geography of calls is diverse and includes 96 countries. The largest number of requests for help came from Germany, Poland, Italy, Turkey and Ukraine.

The questions most often relate to ensuring the rights of citizens and legitimate interests abroad, the conditions of stay in different countries of the world (social and medical services, employment conditions, customs regulations, issues related to the birth of a child, legalization of documents), etc.