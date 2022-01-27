The allegations of espionage attempts on socila media were made by Donbas war veteran Stepan Klimov who shared the story on Facebook arguing the alleged offers 'to betray comrades and the country' were sent to his fellow soldiers still serving in Donbas war zone

Ukrainian soldiers serving in Donbas war zone are approached on social media and offered ’30 pieces of sliver’ for collecting and selling the sensitive information on the military equipment the use, the morale of the troops, and, stories of hazing incidents in the Ukrainian armed forces, said former Donbas war veteran Stepan Klimov in his post on Facebook.

He also attached the screenshot to prove his claims, which he allegedly got from his fellow soldiers whose names he failed to reveal.

screenshot facebook.com/степан клімов

Klimov argues attempts at recruiting Ukrainian servicemen for spying are ‘nor exceptional yet not widespread’.

The Donbas war veteran urged active Ukrainian servicemen to be on alert once they are approached by strangers or shady profile users who can trick them or bribe into revealing secret information.