The border guards are not allowing the foreigners immunized with the Russian ‘Sputnik V’ to enter Ukraine, as this vaccine is not on the list of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine gave the details.

The Ukraine’s Goverment has recently made amendments to the resolution on adaptive quarantine and changed the conditions for entry of foreigners in the territory of Ukraine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed foreigners and stateless persons to enter Ukraine if they provide a certificate of negative rapid antigen test result for detecting SARS-CoV-2 or ‘a document confirming the full course of vaccination against coronavirus disease with those vaccines, which are on the list of Covid-19 vaccines approved by WHO’.

Hitherto foreigners and stateless persons had to present only a certificate of negative PCR test for COVID-19 (this is still valid but now it is also possible to provide a certificate of negative rapid antigen test result for Covid-19 or a document confirming the full course of vaccination against coronavirus).

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine explained that now there are such vaccines on the list of Covid-19 vaccines approved by WHO:

Comirnaty manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech (it is registered in Ukraine as “Комірнаті”);

AZD1222 manufactured by AstraZeneca/Oxford (it is registered in Ukraine as “Астразенека”);

Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India Oxford (it is registered in Ukraine as “Ковішелд”);

Ad26.COV2.S manufactured by Janssen;

mRNA-1273 manufactured by Moderna;

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated manufactured by Sinopharm;

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated manufactured by Sinovac (it is registered in Ukraine as “Коронавак”).

‘It should be noted that over two last days some foreigners are trying to cross the state border having the documents confirming the full course of vaccination against coronavirus disease with ‘Sputnik V. We emphasize that such documents do not give the right to enter Ukraine as the above mentioned vaccine is not listed as one of Covid-19 vaccines approved by WHO’, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stressed.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine mentioned that a person who wants to enter Ukraine should be sure that his/her certificate of negative rapid antigen test result for detecting SARS-CoV-2 contains the following information:

full name and surname of the person to whom it is issued;

the name of disease or pathogen (COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 etc.);

test type (‘immunochromatographic testing’, ‘immunochromatography assay’, ‘ICA’, ‘Lateral flow assay’, ‘LFT’, ‘rapid antigen test’ etc.);

date and time when the sample was taken;

test result (negative, not detected);

name of the country where the test was performed;

name of the institute or laboratory that conducted the test;

unique identifier of test result (code, QR code etc.).

Either a digital or paper copy of the rapid antigen test result for detecting Covid-19 may be shown; it may also contain additional information ‘provided by the law of the states where the test was conducted’.

The document confirming the full course of vaccination against COVID-19 should contain the following data:

person full name and surname, date of birth, sex, patient’s citizenship and signature, identity document (passport, identification number etc.), identity document number (if applicable);

vaccine name, vaccination date, vaccine manufacturer, batch/lot number;

name of disease that the vaccination provides protection against;

health professional identification (signature and seal of the specialist who conducted vaccination).

Either a digital or paper copy of the certificate confirming the full course of vaccination against COVID-19 may be shown; it may also contain additional information ‘provided by the law of the states where the vaccination against COVID-19 was conducted’.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reminded that the above mentioned documents (certificates of COVID-19 negative tests results and vaccination certificates) allow Ukrainians and foreigners who are permanently residing in Ukraine to avoid self-isolation after returning to Ukraine from abroad.