The former Ukrainian infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan reports Volodymyr Zelensky embezzlement from ‘Big Construction’ public funding to a state anti-corruption agency.

‘I took the opportunity and filed a report to NABU on Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky’ crime – embezzlement of tax payers’ funds from the presidential project ‘Big Construction’, said Omelyan in his statement on Facebook.

The former minister warned that more accusations will be added to his list ‘after the cases on high treason and usurping the power’.

‘I hope that my report will be fortunate than the analogue report on ‘Ukrzaliznytsya’ corruption on 2017’, added Omelyan.