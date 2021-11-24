The fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, calls on Volodymyr Zelensky to consolidate the society facing a possible invasion of Russian troops.

Addressing the current president and the people of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko claimed that Ukraine’s main enemy is the Kremlin, and the Ukrainian society must consolidate in the face of a possible Russian invasion.

He also stated that the current government can count on his diplomatic contacts and experience to rebuff Russian aggression.

Petro Poroshenko advises to involve the crisis mechanism of urgent security consultations with NATO and the European Union and to resume the constant exchange of intelligence with the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. To do this, it is urgent to conclude an agreement on mutual protection of confidential information.

The former president also calls for a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the threat of Russian invasion. He stresses the need to return once again to the idea of introducing UN blue helmets in the occupied part of Donbas, which was rejected in 2019, and to immediately invite the top leadership of the EU and NATO to carry out special missions to Ukraine.

Poroshenko emphasizes that Zelensky should hold bilateral meetings and telephone talks with the G7 countries, China, Turkey, and the Lublin Triangle states to introduce a package of tough sanctions against Russia.

‘I am ready to take active part in diplomacy to intensify the international front against Russian aggression, including the field of energy. The authorities can count on my experience and connections’, said the fifth president.

Petro Poroshenko states the defense of the country is a joint task of the government and the opposition.The President emphasizes that it is now necessary to inform the authorities about the real situation in the region and urgently call on all allies to help Ukraine.

‘We have a lot of political parties, but only one Ukraine’, he said.

Poroshenko also called for the adoption of the bill offered by the ‘European Solidarity’ party, which will provide a resource to increase the financial security of soldiers and officers.

‘The money from Zelensky’s various PR projects should be urgently transferred to the needs of the army’, the former president said.

He added that it is very important to investigate who is to blame for the ‘Wagnergate’.

‘We have a fairly wide range of diplomatic, defense and political tools that can protect the country without introducing the martial law, which is advised to Zelensky by his PR specialists obsessed with the idea of total censorship and unable to explain continuous failures of the current government’, Poroshenko said.

The former president stated that Zelensky continues to spend much more energy on the fight against the Ukrainian pro-European opposition, while Ukraine has only one enemy – Putin.

Petro Poroshenko called on the authorities to fight together against Ukraine’s enemies and added that political ratings can wait till better times.