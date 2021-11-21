After ‘Svoboda Slova’ TV show, ex-PM Volodymyr Groysman avoided ‘Bukvy’ reporter’s questions and left in the accounted-for car.

On Friday, former Ukrainian prime minister Volodymyr Groysman was a guest of ‘Svoboda Slova’ TV show that covered a controversial role of Zelensky’s officials in Wagnergate scandal exposed by the latest Bellingcat report.

Alerted by his bodyguards, Groysman stayed inside much longer after the TV show ended to avoid encounter with ‘Bukvy’ reporter who waited for him outside.

Eventually, he left the place shielded by parasols and drove away with his bodyguards in two cars, ignoring the questions of ‘Bukvy reporter’.

Вчора #Букви помітили, як Володимира Борисовича Гройсмана після "Свободи слова Савіка Шустера" журналіст намагався щось запитати, але той чомусь сховався в машині. А в студії такий говіркий був… pic.twitter.com/SXvnxO46x4 — Букви (@Bykvu) November 21, 2021

License plate check of the cars found that one of the vehicles he was using – Toyota Land Cruiser, АА5780ОЕ – was noticeably registered as a completely different car, Peugeot 208.

‘Bukvy’ also found that the car Toyota Land Cruiser, АА5780ОЕ was absent from his assets declaration.

His hasty retreat comes no surprise given the uncomfortable questions the former PM faces in the light of Pandora Papers scandal.

Earlier, he also caught media attention over

Involvement of Groysman’s right-hand man Myroslav Prodan in car smuggling, as evidenced by Pandora Papers.

A $ 10.8 million loan from ‘Kreditprombank’, which was received in 2007 by a company owned by the Groysman family, but never repaid to the bank.

Groysman’s speech in Vinnytsia during the Maidan shootings, when he avoided a clear answer about his attitude to the Yanukovych regime and even declared a ‘civil war in Ukraine’.

• Corruption scandals when Groysman was the mayor of Vinnytsia.