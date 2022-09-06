Former Ukrainian president and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko called on Ukrainian MPs to close ranks to support the Ukrainian army and the nation.

Unity is what Ukrainian lawmakers need in the first place as today’s word that bonds people is the ‘counteroffensive’ in southern regions, which requires the funds to upgrade the damaged armor vehicles and supply ammunition.

At a special meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, he also spoke against bigger duties, calling the proposed move a drag on Ukraine’s economy that can harm domestic farmers and drive prices up.

‘Instead of a dismissal of this crazy idea, some [lawmakers] here are trying to lobby it.Why?

Will it bring the army additional funding? No. It is done to revive the Big Theft program.. What makes it dangerous is a return o the old practices, and the [international] partners will stop to give Ukraine money,’ said Poroshenko.

He also took a shot at what appears to be untimely and hasty reconstruction programs the government has launched in Kyiv suburbs that were among the hardest-hit in the Russian onslaught.

‘Stop laying the asphalt in Bucha where people still have houses that haven’t been repaired to help hem live through this winter. It is unacceptable,’ added the former president.