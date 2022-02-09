Chief prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday it has brought charges against fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych in connection to his attempts back in 2014, at the time of his escape, to urge the military units that provided his security to ‘defect’ from Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

According to investigation, stirring up sedition of the military personnel by Yanukovych at one of the bases of Ukraine’s Navy in Sevastopol prompted ‘ former head of Ukraine’s state security Kostyantyn Kobzar to desert from the service and flee to the Russian Federation’.

Viktor Yanukovych who fled to Russia amid Maydan protests in 2013-2014, now faces charges of desertion and abetting to an offense under art 27, 408 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code that carries punishment of up to 12 years in prison.