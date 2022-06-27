On Monday, former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, while is on a visit to Berlin, met with Christoph Heusgen, chairman of Munich Security conference. The politicians discussed Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, and global security issues.

In a statement on social media, Poroshenko lauded Heusgen’s support of Ukraine by calling him a ‘true ally, friend of Ukraine, and thoughtful interlocutor’.

Both politicians agreed the sanctions will needed to be extended and may eventually require Russia’s gas ban as the situation allows no compromises.

Speaking about the prospects of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, Poroshenko and Heusgen agreed that building the country back will require of Kyiv to stay the course in matters of reforms, the rule of law, and freedom of speech while unity within Ukraine will be pivotal for its future support from the international community.