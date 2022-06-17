Former Ukrainian president and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has welcomed the news the European Commission recommended to green-light Ukraine’s EU candidacy status calling it a ‘strategic and foresighted’ move that will make both Ukraine and Europe stronger.

This historical event, according to Poroshenko, comes as is a clear signal to the aggressor state – it will not be able to thow Ukraine off the track and fail to hurt the ‘European project. Russia can’t prevail the power of democracy and force onto others its erroneous concept about ‘spheres of influence’.

Poroshenko struck a note of cautious optimism noting that the recent visit of European leaders to Kyiv means the European Council can endorse Ukraine’s candidacy status at its summit talks on June 23.