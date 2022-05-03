Eighteen new pickup vans along with 7 tons of military equipment and combat gear went to the frontline on Tuesday as part of a volunteer effort of ‘ Sprava Gromad’ and ‘Res_Publika. Braty po Zbroyi’ groups.

photo by European Solidarity

The vehicles bought by Petro Poroshenko Charitable Foundation are fuel-efficient and ‘fully’ customized, which makes them ideal for combat operations, said Donbas war veteran and Kyiv Council representative, Oleksandr Pogrebyski.

The choice of vehicles stemmed from the ‘experience of 2014-2015’, said Pertro Poroshenko, adding a pickup van proved to be endurable and powerful enough to last several years.

Apart from the vehicles, Poroshenko’s charitable foundation bought 4 million hryvnas worth of combat protective gear and equipment including such essentials like protective helmets, armor vests and uniform accessories.

photo by European Solidarity

The shipment of 18 pickups and military equipment is just an initial step, stressed the former president, as his team makes a point of providing such help to as many Ukrainian service men as possible.

photo by European Solidarity

‘For obvious reasons, we decided to start [sending the equipment] to the air assault troops. And to start it at east and south [of the country]. And there is more to come, I can tell you this secret, and it will be trucks in future. We are now taking care of it. And possibly armor vehicles as well. At least, we are doing everything to help make it happen,’ said Poroshenko.

photo by European Solidarity