On September 28, four cargo ships with 115 thousand tons of food products left Ukrainian ports.

The agricultural products will go to the countries in Africa, Asia and Europe, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry informs.

One of the ships will bring 51 thousand tons of wheat to Bangladesh and another – 32 thousand tons of corn to Libya.

Within the two months of ‘grain corridor’ operation, 235 ships have left Ukrainian ports bringing 5.4 million tons of food products to Asia, Africa and Europe.