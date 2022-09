Russian invaders continue constant artillery and air strikes in Donetsk region.

On September 1, four civilian residents were killed and ten wounded, region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports.

Two locals were killed in the town of Toretsk, one in Novosilky and one in Avdiivka.

Since the beginning of the invasion, 790 civilians were killed and 2008 wounded in the region. The casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha are not included as it is impossible to properly assess them.