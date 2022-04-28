Russian military continue intense artillery and rocket shelling of towns in Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai said on Facebook that four civilians died in artillery strikes on April 27.

The governor states the invaders are attacking the towns of Orikhove, Rubizhne and Popasna, but Ukrainian forces manage to repel the offensive.

In Lysychansk, Russian shelling killed one person, destroyed 13 residential buildings and caused fires.

In Novodruzhesk, one person was killed and one wounded; three houses suffered from the fire.

One person died in Severodonetsk after the shelling of the city hospital.

In Hirske, Russian strikes caused disruption in electricity and mobile connection; one person died.