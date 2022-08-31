Over the last 24 hours, Russian strikes in Donetsk region killed 4 civilian residents.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports that the invaders continue constant artillery and air strikes in the region.

Two locals died in shelling in the village of Klishchiivka, one in Bakhmut and one in Korsunivka. Two people were wounded.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged war, 781 civilians have been killed and 1986 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include the casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, as it is impossible to assess them now.

The governor also said the invaders continue rocket strikes, targeting residential areas in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and other towns.