On October 27, Russian invaders continued their attacks in Donetsk region.

Four civilian residents died in Russian strikes, region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement on Facebook.

The governor also reported that five dead bodies of killed locals were found in the recently de-occupied areas of the region.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,112 locals have been killed and 2,483 wounded by Russian military in the region.

These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess them.