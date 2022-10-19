On October 18, Russian invaders continued constant air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region.

Within the last 24 hours, four local residents were killed by Russian strikes, region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports.

The governor also said that eight more dead bodies of killed by Russians civilians were found in the recently de-occupied Bakhmut.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,046 region residents have been killed and 2,435 wounded. These numbers do not include civilian victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.

‘The whole Donetsk region is now one big war zone’, the governor stated.