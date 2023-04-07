On Thursday evening, Russian occupiers kidnapped four employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and took them in the unknown direction.

As reported by Ukraine’s Energoatom company, Russians wearing masks broke into one of the premises of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and took away four employees of the plant’s physical protection service. The whereabouts of the employees are currently unknown.

The company noted that all four were considered loyal to the Russian occupying authorities.

‘The situation at the ZNPP is becoming more and more tense: inspections and the search for ‘unreliable’ people are intensifying, and even cooperation with the occupiers does not save from interrogations’, the company says.