During the first meeting of Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform, prime minister Denys Shmyhal stressed that it is necessary to plan and ensure the restoration of the country. For this purpose, the government has identified four priority areas of funding.

Shmyhal thanked the European Union for allocating 18 billion euros of macro-financial assistance and the United States for almost 10 billion dollars of budget support and noted that these funds will be distributed according to four priority areas of funding.

They include restoration of the energy system and lost generation capacities, de-mining, restoration of damaged housing and restoration of critical and social infrastructure.

‘Hundreds of bridges, thousands of kilometers of roads, hospitals and educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged; water, heat and gas supply lines have been damaged in many regions. The authorities are trying to quickly repair the damage. This requires an additional financial resource. It is also necessary to take into account the needs of the territories that will be liberated in 2023’, the prime minister said.

He added that it is planned to use four sources: confiscated Russian assets, funds from the state budget, funds from international partners, and donations from private individuals and businesses. At the same time, the confiscated Russian assets should become the main source for Ukraine’s recovery.