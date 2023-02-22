Four agents were sentenced 8-12 years in prison for collaborating with Russians. The collaborators collected information for missile strikes, in particular those that targeted schools and hospitals, the Security Service of Ukraine informs.

The agents also collected information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the investigation, the collaborators collected intelligence about the location of the Armed Forces, the technical condition of energy facilities in Kyiv and the frontline areas of Donetsk region. They were interested in the location of units of Ukrainian troops in Kyiv region, as well as in Lyman and Avdiivka areas.

Russians used the information to prepare and carry out targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. The enemy strikes damaged civilian objects, including schools and medical facilities.

Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, the court sentenced collaborators to 8-12 of imprisonment.