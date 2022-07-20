The Security Service of Ukraine exposed four Russian spies in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

The SBU reports that the spies were collecting information on the Ukrainian army units and the coordinates of the urban infrastructure facilities.

Russian agents also tried to get classified information regarding the SBU personnel in the region.

The information had to be used to coordinate Russian rocket strikes. The tasks of the group included saboteur activity.

As reported by the Ukrainian intelligence, Russian commanders used Telegram channels to get in touch with the group.

All four spies have been arrested and the case is being investigated by the Ukrainian security.