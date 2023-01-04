The Security Service of Ukraine informed that four Russian spies were exposed in Donetsk region.

According to the SBU statement, Russian agents collected data on units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and objects of critical infrastructure in the frontline areas.

They also informed Russians about the technical condition of energy-generating facilities, which had been hit by Russian missile strikes.

The investigation fully proved the guilt and the case was sent to the court.

The spies were sentenced to 6-8 years of imprisonment.