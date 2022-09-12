After the Ukrainian army liberated Kharkiv region, the reports about Russian war crimes are coming from different villages and towns.

In the village of Zaliznechne, four tortured bodies of killed local residents were found by the Ukrainian law enforcement.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports they have launched the investigation into the case under the article ‘violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder’.

After the de-occupation, local residents addressed the law enforcement officers and reported that Russian servicemen had killed their fellow villagers.

On September 11, Ukrainian officers discovered four bodies with the traces of torture.

Three of them were buried in the residential area and one more in the territory of the asphalt plant. Russian soldiers killed civilians during the occupation of the village. The bodies have been sent for forensic examination.