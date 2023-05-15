The presidents of France and Ukraine called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, says the declaration posted on the official President’s website.

‘Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. In addition, France and Ukraine call on Russia to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, irresponsible seizure and militarization of which by the Russian armed forces poses a serious threat’, the document states.

The joint declaration also emphasized that France highly appreciates the determination and courage of the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces and recognizes their significant contribution to the security of the European continent and beyond. In turn, France will continue to provide political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine as long as it is needed.

The French Republic supports Ukraine’s initiative for a just and sustainable peace based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. France supports the Ukrainian peace formula and is ready to cooperate with Ukraine to ensure the widest possible international participation in the Global Peace Summit, which will be convened in the coming months based on the provisions of this formula.