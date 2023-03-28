On March 28, the parliament of France recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The decision was supported by 168 MPs with only 2 votes against.

President Zelensky thanked France for the support of Ukraine and said that recognition by the French parliament of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people is an important and significant event.

‘We are grateful for the strong contribution to exposing the crimes of totalitarian Russia – past and present. For establishing truth and justice, and therefore responsibility. Thank you, France!’ the president wrote.

Визнання парламентом 🇫🇷 Голодомору 1932–1933 років геноцидом 🇺🇦 народу важливе та знакове. Вдячні за сильний внесок 🇫🇷 у викриття злочинів тоталітарної Росії – минулих і сьогоднішніх. У встановлення правди й справедливості, а отже, й відповідальності. Дякуємо, Франціє! 🇺🇦🤝🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/SKtqLcQFCx — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2023

The Holodomor was organized by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933. Ukrainian peasants were deprived of grain and other food supplies and were dying of hunger. According to different estimates, 2.6–5 million Ukrainians died during the genocide.

In December, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.