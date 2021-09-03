The American-Ukrainian company ‘Firefly Aerospace’ raised $ 75 million for the failed launch of its ‘Alpha’ rocket. The head of the company Maxym Polyakov used to deal with dating sites and was accused of fraud.

Firefly Aerospace’s first Alpha rocket exploded during launch debut from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 06:59 local time.

Despite the the unsuccessful launch, Maxym Polyakov said that ‘today is a historic day for Firefly’.

What do we know about Maxym Polyakov?

Polyakov, 44, was born in Zaporizhzhia and moved to the United States in 2012.There he co-founded the venture capital fund Noosphere Venture Partners.

On his Twitter account, he marked the United Kingdom as his whereabouts.

He is mentioned in the media as an ‘investor, philanthropist and public figure’, often in the context of the Firefly Aerospace missile development company.

Space business

Maxym Polyakov is often mentioned in connection to Firefly Aerospace company. In 2017, the company that develops launch and in-space vehicles collapsed following the lawsuit from Virgin Galactic on claims of intellectual property misappropriation. This is when Maxym Polyakov’s Noosphere Ventures arrived on the scene to buy Firefly Aerospace.

Two years later, former owners of Firefly Space System filed a complaint claiming that Polyakov and Firefly CEO drove the company to bankruptcy to snatch it up for a smaller sum. It remains unknown how the dispute was resolved.

Their first rocket launch was set for 2020, then it got rescheduled for the spring and then summer of 2021. Falling behind all launch schedules, Firefly kept courting investors and raised $ 75 million, including crypto lenders.

Polyakov and dating sites

Earlier ventures of Mr.Polyakov were literally more down-to-earth. Before he became a ‘visionary’ and ‘investor’, he dabbled in dating sites’ business.

One still can find a news story by International Business Times on the investigation exposing links of Polyakov to numerous dating cites.

In 2013, BBC found that online dating company Cupid Plc used fake profiles to boost its membership. BBC report claimed that Internet surfers received lots of messages from prospective dates when they first joined the free service. But when they subscribed to the service, interest rapidly tailed off. The story was picked up by Kyiv Post that tracked down the company’s operations in Ukraine. The Kyiv Post reporter went to work for Zaporizhya office of Cupid Plc where she was soon told to urge the dating cite visitors to buy a membership.

In the wake of the scandal the company that was long hailed as ‘a fast-growing tech business’ saw its shares plunge and was soon sold to Grendal Investments that was affiliated with Maxym Polyakov.

Few years later, investigation on online dating schemes was revisited and again it brought in the spotlight Maxym Polyakov and his offshore businesses. This time reporters exposed dubious operations of online dating companies TopOffers and Together Networks. Hundreds hours of news-gathering work and investigative efforts helped journalists expose connection of Maxym Polyakov’s Noosphere Ventures with online dating businesses.

Together Networks was also investigated in relation to another disputed deal Polyakov was allegedly involved with.

He sold his shares in Phoenix Holding Ltd, the company that owned Together Networks to a new investor in a deal worth $12 million promising quick return. Soon the buyers found that they claimed rights to a smaller share of the company that chronically delays dividend payments and faces dwindling profits –$6 million in place of expected $35.

Polyakov and casino

‘Social casinos’ is lesser-known business of Maxym Polyakov. It is basically online and mobile gambling games. One of his ‘social casinos’ business remarkably called ‘Murka’ was recently acquired by American-based ‘Blackstone Group’.