In Kyiv region, a pseudo-volunteer created a ‘charity fund’ to take men abroad. He rented premises to hold meetings with potential ‘clients’.

According to the Prosecutor General office, the man estimated his services from 6 to 7.5 thousand dollars. His fraud scheme involved a cover in the form of creating a ‘charity fund’ and renting premises.

For a reward, the head of the fund offered to bring men abroad. For this purpose, he submitted fake volunteer certificates with relevant information entered into the database.

The man’s place of residence was searched by the law enforcement. During the search, money, mobile phones and computer equipment with the data of citizens who contacted him were found.

The ongoing investigation is now identifying other people involved in the case.