Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that units of trained spies appeared in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

‘The FSB brought units of trained spies to Melitopol. Now in different areas of the city, specially trained ‘non-humans’ are looking for patriotic citizens. For what purpose this is being done, and what can await our people, we can only guess’, the mayor wrote.

The mayor of Melitopol called on citizens to be careful and prudent.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupiers use a children’s resort facility as a military hospital.

In addition, Russian terrorists, disregarding the international humanitarian law, stationed military personnel with military equipment on the territory of the Orthodox cathedral.