At the beginning of June, the gap between the political parties ‘Servant of the People’ and ‘European Solidarity’ is within the survey’s margin of error.

According to the telephone poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between May 27 and June 1, 2021, ‘Servant of the People’ is supported by 15.3% of all the respondents and by 17.7% of those who have decided on their choice. The results for ‘European Solidarity’ are 13.3% and 15.4% respectively.

As sociologists explained, the gap between these parties is ‘within the margin of error’, that is why it is impossible to ‘determine clearly, which political party leads the ranking.’

Since 2019 parliamentary election (when ‘Servant of the People’ had 43.16% of votes in the multimember constituency and ‘European Solidarity’ received 8,1% of votes) the ratings of ‘Servant of the People’ have declined by 25%. At the same time, the approval numbers for ‘European Solidarity’ have doubled.

The all-Ukrainian telephone poll was conducted by calling randomly selected cell-phone users. 2000 of respondents aged 18 and up across the country (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the occupied territories) have been polled.