On April 24, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi again visited Bakhmut.

General Syrskyi listened to the reports of the commanders and analyzed the operational situation. According to him, the situation at the frontline in Bakhmut is under control.

He added that the Ukrainian forces carry out not only defensive actions, but also actively counterattack.

The general awarded more than 130 Ukrainian military for courage and heroism.

‘In the Bakhmut direction, the situation remains tense. Heavy fighting continues. In several suburban settlements of Bakhmut, the offensive actions of the enemy failed’, Syrskyi stated.