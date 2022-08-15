The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi congratulated the military of Poland with country’s Army Day.

In his Facebook address, Zaluzhnyi stated in Polish that both countries are currently facing a common enemy – Russia.

Poland’s Army Day commemorates the victory of the Polish military over the Bolshevik Russia in 1920. Poland and Ukrainian People’s Republic were allies in that war against Russia.

Zaluzhnyi stressed that back in 1920 the Poles defended their statehood and saved Europe from the Bolshevik invasion in the Battle of Warsaw.

‘Today, as 102 years ago, we are once again standing together against a common age-old enemy’, Ukrainian General said.

Zaluzhnyi also thanked the people of Poland for the support and help.