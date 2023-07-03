Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited Rivne nuclear power plant.

As reported by the army command, during the visit, General Zaluzhnyi and General Shaptala discussed the communication issues with the head of ‘Energoatom’ company Petro Kotin and nuclear plant director Pavlo Kovtoniuk.

During the meeting, they also considered possible scenarios at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The army command and energy CEOs agreed on possible steps in case of emergency situations.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian intelligence warned about the plans of Russian occupiers to launch a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.