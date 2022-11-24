‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator said in a statement that as of 7 pm Thursday, generating facilities produce 50% of electricity that country needs.

The company noted that a large part of thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants are already operating, all nuclear plants are gradually gaining capacity, except for the occupied by Russia Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Ukrenergo also reminded that nuclear power plants provided half of the country’s electricity production. However, they slowly return to the operating mode after a forced shutdown because of the technological necessity.

First, electricity is supplied to critical infrastructure facilities: gas distribution networks, water supply stations, sewage treatment plants, hospitals.

The consequences of yesterday’s missile attack are felt by all regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo noted that it is now impossible to exact any exact date for full restoration.